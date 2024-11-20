We identified many new initiatives to expand India-Guyana cooperation: PM Modi after talks with President of Guyana.
PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:24 IST
We identified many new initiatives to expand India-Guyana cooperation: PM Modi after talks with President of Guyana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Guyana
- cooperation
- initiatives
- Modi
- partnership
- development
- bilateral
- relations
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
Modi Vows to Halt Infiltration and Empower Tribals in Jharkhand
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Modi Responds to Canada Temple Attack
Ajay Nath Shah Deo Challenges Modi on Immigrant Claims in Jharkhand
PM Modi Supports Ailing Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Amidst Health Crisis