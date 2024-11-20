Guyana will play a significant role in India's energy security: PM Modi.
PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:28 IST
Guyana will play a significant role in India's energy security: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Powerhouse Partnership: NTPC and RVUNL Join Forces
Space Innovations: From Timber Satellites to Global Partnerships
Strengthening Ties: India's Unwavering US Partnership
Revving the Engines: T-Hub and Denso's Strategic Automotive Partnership
Zero Motorcycles Eyes India's Booming EV Market with Hero MotoCorp Partnership