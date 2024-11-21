Kerala HC orders further probe into Minister Saji Cherian's alleged remarks insulting Constitution.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala HC orders further probe into Minister Saji Cherian's alleged remarks insulting Constitution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- High Court
- Minister
- Saji Cherian
- Constitution
- investigation
- remarks
- allegations
- law
- integrity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Chief Minister Under Scrutiny: Lokayukta Inquiry and ED Investigation Heat Up
NIA Takes Charge of BJP Leader Attack Investigation in West Bengal
When RSS and BJP attack Constitution, they are attacking voice of country: Rahul Gandhi at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.
BJP vs Congress: Tensions Mount Over Constitution Event
Red Constitution Sparks Political Storm in Maharashtra