Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren leading by 2,812 votes from Barhait assembly seat after first round of counting: Officials.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
