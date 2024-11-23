Opposition’s efforts of propagating fake narrative, and polarisation of voters based on religion foiled by masses: Devendra Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition's efforts of propagating fake narrative, and polarisation of voters based on religion foiled by masses: Devendra Fadnavis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- narrative
- polarization
- opposition
- electoral
- public
- unity
- religion
- democracy
- efforts
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Republicans On Track for Congressional Dominance
Republican Surge: Trump’s Party Eyes Total Congress Control
Kumaraswamy Targets Deputy CM Over Ganga Matsya Community's Plight
Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Electoral Impact
Outrage in Kishtwar: Public Demands Justice for Fallen Village Defence Guards