No row over CM's post; leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide: Devendra Fadnavis to reporters in Mumbai after assembly poll results.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
No row over CM's post; leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide: Devendra Fadnavis to reporters in Mumbai after assembly poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Cash Seizure Shakes Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Shooter in Baba Siddique Murder Case
Beautician's Tragic Murder: Fugitive Arrested in Mumbai
Visionary Leadership: Kunal Dalal Honored at Education Awards
Uddhav wants to make his son Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar wants daughter to get the post and Congress leaders also vying for it: Amit Shah.