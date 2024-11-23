BJP candidate Shanta Amrit Lal Meena wins assembly bypoll from Rajasthan's Salumbar by a margin of 1,285 votes.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:32 IST
