New Maharashtra government will bring financial discipline: Ajit Pawar at Mahayuti press conference.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
New Maharashtra government will bring financial discipline: Ajit Pawar at Mahayuti press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Bold Debt Strategy: A Step Towards Economic Stability
Unrest in Bangladesh Garment Industry Threatens Economic Stability
Internet Restrictions in Pakistan: A Threat to Long-Term Economic Stability
Bosnia and Herzegovina Needs $6.8 Billion Investment to Combat Climate Change and Secure Economic Stability