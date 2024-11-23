BJP's Sukhavant Singh wins Rajasthan's Ramgarh assembly bypoll by 13,636 votes.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:41 IST
BJP's Sukhavant Singh wins Rajasthan's Ramgarh assembly bypoll by 13,636 votes.
