BJP's Dharmraj Nishad wins Katehari assembly seat, defeats Samajwadi Party's Shobhawati Varma by a margin of 34,514 votes: ECI.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
