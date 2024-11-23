We are true representatives of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ambedkar's ideology and will continue this fight: Congress chief Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
We are true representatives of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ambedkar's ideology and will continue this fight: Congress chief Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's J-35A Stealth Fighter Takes Center Stage at Zhuhai Air Show
Maha Vikas Aghadi is a vehicle that has no wheels and brakes and everyone there is fighting to sit on the driver's seat: PM Modi.
It is fight of ideology between INDIA bloc and BJP-RSS; Constitution under attack, we are trying to protect it: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand.
Trust, Integrity, and the Fight Against Corruption: President Murmu's Vision
Deve Gowda Vows Relentless Fight Against Karnataka Congress