Hemant Soren meets Guv Jharkhand Santosh Gangwar, resigns as CM; stakes claim to form government.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
