We (MVA) were more confident after Lok Sabha results; it seems we needed to work more: Sharad Pawar on Maharshtra poll mandate.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
We (MVA) were more confident after Lok Sabha results; it seems we needed to work more: Sharad Pawar on Maharshtra poll mandate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
If PM Modi had his ways, he would have brought star campaigners from abroad for Jharkhand elections, alleges CM Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled before time as BJP could not bear a tribal completing five year-tenure, claims CM Hemant Soren.
Thane's Digital Electoral Flip-Book Unveiled Ahead of November Elections
Maharashtra needs good government to bring it back on the path of development: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Nagpur.
Modi Targets Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Elections