Delhi govt to provide old-age pension to 80,000 fresh applicants: AAP chief Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi govt to provide old-age pension to 80,000 fresh applicants: AAP chief Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- government
- pension
- old-age
- seniors
- applicants
- Arvind Kejriwal
- AAP
- financial security
- initiative
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi HC seeks ED’s reply on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging summons in money laundering case related to alleged excise scam.
High Court Reissues Notice to BJP Leader in Voter Roll Case Against Arvind Kejriwal's Wife
Shielding Seniors: The Fight Against Delhi's Toxic Air
Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC refuses to stay for now trial court proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Medical College Suspends Seven Seniors for Hostel Misconduct