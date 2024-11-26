US Air Force in UK says a small number of drones spotted flying over bases in eastern England, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:07 IST
US Air Force in UK says a small number of drones spotted flying over bases in eastern England, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Concerns Surge in J-K as Army Officer Martyred in Kishtwar Clash
World Bank Report Urges Armenia to Prioritize Climate Action for Energy Security
Gold Heist Foiled: Election Commission's Surveillance Triumph
Taiwan Seeks to Strengthen National Security by Tightening Public Office Eligibility
Resurgence of Terror in Jammu: Security Forces Counter Threat