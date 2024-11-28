Competition Commission orders probe against Google for alleged unfair business with respect to listing of real money games on Play Store.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:22 IST
Competition Commission orders probe against Google for alleged unfair business with respect to listing of real money games on Play Store.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines: ICC Awaits Duterte's Move on Drug War Investigation
Indian Markets Tumble: Sensex and Nifty Hit Multi-Month Lows Amid Economic Concerns
Gas Leak Incident at Bhilai Steel: Emergency Response and Ongoing Investigation
Karnataka High Court Rejects Union Bank's Plea to Involve CBI in Fraud Investigation
Karnataka Cabinet Reopens Mining Scandal Investigations