SC grants bail to ex-TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in CBI case related to WB primary school recruitment scam.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
