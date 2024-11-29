EVMs have made poll process suspect, EC must ensure free and fair polls: Kharge at CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
EVMs have made poll process suspect, EC must ensure free and fair polls: Kharge at CWC meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lost Ladies: Championing Women's Freedom and Male Allyship
Uttar Pradesh Students Demand Fair UPPSC Exam Reforms
UNDP Launches Free E-learning Course on Sustainable Finance for Climate and Energy at COP29 in Azerbaijan
Senegal's High-Stakes Legislative Elections: A Test for New Leadership
India's Trade Fair Expansion: A Boon for Global Reach