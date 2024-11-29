CWC has decided to constitute internal committees to look into electoral performance, organisational matters: Cong's K C Venugopal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
