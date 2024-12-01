Have been raising law and order issues, hoping for action from Centre: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on liquid thrown at him during rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Have been raising law and order issues, hoping for action from Centre: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on liquid thrown at him during rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dynasty Politics Battle Intensifies in Sindhudurg
Modi Asserts Government's Vision Beyond Vote Bank Politics
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra's Voters to Reject Divisive Politics Ahead of Elections
Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Against 'Traitors' in Maharashtra Politics
Politics and Promises: Farooq Abdullah's Stand on Statehood and Elections