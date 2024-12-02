Badlapur sexual assault case: State CID taking lightly the probe into killing of accused; raises doubt, says Bombay HC.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Badlapur sexual assault case: State CID taking lightly the probe into killing of accused; raises doubt, says Bombay HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Stabbing Incident in Deoria Sparks Police Investigation
Tragic On-Set Death Spurs Negligence Investigation
MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati Accused of Hindering Authorities Amid Jaisalmer Protests
Pope Francis Calls for Genocide Inquiry into Israel's Gaza Actions
Mystery of Missing Eye at Patna Hospital Sparks Investigation