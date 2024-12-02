Want central government to take steps to protect Hindus in Bangladesh: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Want central government to take steps to protect Hindus in Bangladesh: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong chief Kharge urges President Murmu to immediately intervene to ensure protection of lives and properties of citizens in Manipur.
Political Firestorm: BJP Slams Congress on Minority Reservations
11th Asia Fire Protection Inspection Council Meet Kicks Off in New Delhi
DMK Blasts Central Government, Prepares for 2026 Elections
Electoral Controversy: AAP vs. Central Government in Delhi