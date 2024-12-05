BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister for third time; PM Modi attends oath taking ceremony in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:38 IST
