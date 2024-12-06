July-Sept quarter GDP growth at 5.4 pc lower than expectation: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:14 IST
July-Sept quarter GDP growth at 5.4 pc lower than expectation: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global South Central Banks Unite: Navigating Economic Challenges with Synergy
Germany Debates Debt Brake Amid Economic Challenges
Sri Lanka Set for Local Council Elections Amid Economic Challenges
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges
Hungary's Mortgage Cap Extension: Shielding Families Amid Economic Challenges