Applications filed for deletion of thousands of votes in Shahdara, Janakpuri, Laxmi Nagar, other Assembly seats: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Applications filed for deletion of thousands of votes in Shahdara, Janakpuri, Laxmi Nagar, other Assembly seats: Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Janakpuri
- Shahdara
- Assembly
- Laxmi Nagar
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement