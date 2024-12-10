CUET-UG to be conducted in 63 subjects instead of 37 from 2025 session: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
