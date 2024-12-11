Government of India evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria on Tuesday: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Government of India evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria on Tuesday: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- evacuation
- Syria
- MEA
- Indian nationals
- government
- conflict zones
- safety
- security
- foreign policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Strengthens Support for Farmers and Rural Communities
Electoral Controversy: AAP vs. Central Government in Delhi
BJP Gears Up to Challenge Karnataka Government in Winter Session
Government Launches PAN 2.0 for Streamlined Tax Services
Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Action Against Sambhal Protesters