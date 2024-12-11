''I will uphold Reserve Bank's legacy and take it forward,'' says new Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:29 IST
