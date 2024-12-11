We will collaborate with all stakeholders, financial regulators, govts to further financial inclusions: RBI Guv Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:34 IST
We will collaborate with all stakeholders, financial regulators, govts to further financial inclusions: RBI Guv Malhotra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenya Expands Taifa Care Program, Collaborates with Faith-Based Healthcare Stakeholders
We do not have monopoly of all knowledge, says RBI Guv Malhotra as he stresses on consultations with other stakeholders.
Priority of post-independence governments was neither development, nor heritage and Rajasthan suffered loss due to this: PM Modi.
Wayanad Landslide: Congress Slams Central and State Governments Over Rehabilitation