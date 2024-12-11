An explosion in Afghan capital kills Taliban refugee minister, AP reports quoting Interior Ministry official.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:08 IST
An explosion in Afghan capital kills Taliban refugee minister, AP reports quoting Interior Ministry official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Bangladesh Amid Lawyer's Death and Hindu Leader's Arrest
Tragic Incident: Child's Death in Delhi Highlights Negligence
Tensions Escalate in Bangladesh: Lawyer's Death Sparks Protests
High-Stakes Justice: Widow Calls for CBI Probe into ADM Naveen Babu's Controversial Death
Tragic Murder in Indiranagar: The Untimely Death of a Young Content Creator