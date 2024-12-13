Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of The Constitution of India'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of The Constitution of India'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Home Affairs Minister Unveils Digital Vision to Revolutionize Governance in SA
Karnataka Cabinet's Triple Bill Boosts Labour, Safety, and Governance
Digital India State Consultation Workshop Held to Drive E-Governance and Digital Penetration
Delhi's Governance at Stake: CAG Report Delays Spark Controversy
PRAGATI: Revolutionizing Infrastructure Delivery Through Digital Governance