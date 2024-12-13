Maha Kumbh will take country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights: PM Modi in Prayagraj.
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Maha Kumbh will take country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights: PM Modi in Prayagraj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mangaluru Multicultural Festival: A Celebration of Karnataka’s Cultural Heritage
UNESCO Honors Japan's Sake Brewing as Cultural Heritage
Assam Bans Beef: Upholding Cultural Heritage or Controversial Move?
Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds Nagaland's Cultural Heritage at Hornbill Festival
Telangana Thalli: Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Motherhood