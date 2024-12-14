There were no ifs and buts, you said J-K will be back as full state; so that has to be done now: CM Abdullah on Centre's statehood 'promise'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
There were no ifs and buts, you said J-K will be back as full state; so that has to be done now: CM Abdullah on Centre's statehood 'promise'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Next Government: Positive Talks in Delhi
Maharashtra Awaits: Shinde and BJP Pave Way for New Government Formation
Hemant Soren Reinstates IAS Officer Amid Political Tensions
Anurag Gupta Reinstated Amidst Jharkhand Political Shake-up
New visitor centre at Punakaiki offers cultural and environmental experience