Omar Abdullah tells Congress party to stop whining about EVMs, accept poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah tells Congress party to stop whining about EVMs, accept poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Power Play and Polls: Unprecedented Allegations in Maharashtra Elections
Controversy Erupts Over EVMs in Maharashtra Elections
Sharad Pawar Laments EVM Discrepancies in Maharashtra Elections
Tense Vote Counting Underway in Crucial Irish Elections
Telangana's Two-Child Policy Reconsidered in Rural Elections