NCERT textbooks for some classes to cost less from next year: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
NCERT textbooks for some classes to cost less from next year: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Minister Criticizes AAP for Ignoring Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Empowering Middle-School Students with Future-Ready English Skills
Chaos at Delhi University: NCWEB Students Demand Justice Amid Exam Failures
Students Rally to Save Deer of Delhi's Iconic Park
NHRC India Concludes Online Internship Program with 52 Students to Champion Human Rights