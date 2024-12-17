Even if the BJP has just one MP, it will not allow reservation on basis of religion: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
