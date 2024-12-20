Adani group plans to invest Rs 20,000 cr in setting up thermal power plant in Bihar, says Director Pranav Adani at Bihar Business Connect.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
