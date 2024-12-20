CM announces Rs 10 lakh aid each to kin of Somnath Suryawanshi, who died after arrest in Parbhani case, and murdered Beed sarpanch.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
CM announces Rs 10 lakh aid each to kin of Somnath Suryawanshi, who died after arrest in Parbhani case, and murdered Beed sarpanch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boosting Maharashtra's Economy: World Bank's $188M Initiative
Fadnavis' Hat-Trick: Sworn in as Maharashtra's CM Again
Fadnavis to Be Sworn In as Maharashtra CM Amid Grand Ceremony
Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra Claims Two Young Lives
Devendra Fadnavis to Be Sworn In as Maharashtra CM for Third Term