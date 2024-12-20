ED files money laundering case against BRS leader KT Rama Rao, linked to payments made for formula-E race in Hyderabad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
ED files money laundering case against BRS leader KT Rama Rao, linked to payments made for formula-E race in Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Strikers Lead Thrilling Day Two at Tennis Premier League Season 6
BRS Leaders Intensify Criticism Against Telangana CM Amid Tensions
Hyderabad's Green Move: 3,000 Electric Buses to Hit the Road
Hyderabad Strikers Triumph in Thrilling Tennis Premier League Encounter
Boy who suffocated in crowd at Pushpa 2 theatre in Hyderabad still in critical condition