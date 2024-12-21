India's green cover increased by 1,445 sq km from 2021 to 2023, reaching 25.17 per cent of geographical area: State of Forests Report 2023.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
India's green cover increased by 1,445 sq km from 2021 to 2023, reaching 25.17 per cent of geographical area: State of Forests Report 2023.
