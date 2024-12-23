Theatre stampede: Actor Allu Arjun summoned by police for questioning on Tuesday.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Theatre stampede: Actor Allu Arjun summoned by police for questioning on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Theatre
- Stampede
- Allu Arjun
- Questioning
- Police
- Incident
- Actor
- Investigation
- Chaos
- Safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Fratricide: Police Personnel Found Dead in Udhampur
Tragic Fratricide: Two Police Officers Found Dead in Udhampur
Tragic Shooting: Two Policemen Found Dead in Udhampur
Haridwar Police Chase Culminates in Dramatic Shootout
Historic Reunion of Assam Police Chiefs: A Tribute to Legacy and Future