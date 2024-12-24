Amendment to election rules: Cong leader Ramesh says EC cannot be allowed to unilaterally amend such a vital law.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Amendment to election rules: Cong leader Ramesh says EC cannot be allowed to unilaterally amend such a vital law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Economic Consequences Loom
Fitch Downgrades China's Economic Growth Forecast Amid Property Market Concerns
Melbourne Synagogue Blaze Probed as Suspected Terror Attack
Global Markets React to Central Bank Decisions Amid Geopolitical Tensions