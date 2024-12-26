Women candidates contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls were 800, as against 726 in 2019 polls, says Election Commission.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Women candidates contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls were 800, as against 726 in 2019 polls, says Election Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Dubey Alleges Soros-Backed Disruptions in Indian Politics
Thailand Urged to Bolster Efforts for Gender Equality: UN Experts Highlight Key Challenges and Opportunities
Bringing Political Parties Under the POSH Act: A Call for Gender Equality
"Amazing, unique leader of Indian politics": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi celebrates birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
"Amazing, unique leader of Indian politics": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi celebrates birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee