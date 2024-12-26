People's faith in electoral process gradually decreasing and questions are being raised on impartiality of EC: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
People's faith in electoral process gradually decreasing and questions are being raised on impartiality of EC: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democracy Debate: Maharashtra Congress Questions Election Integrity
There is blatant attack on country's democracy in Parliament by ruling party: DMK's Tiruchi Siva.
Opposition Accuses Rajya Sabha Chairman of Undermining Democracy Amid No-Confidence Motion
U.S. Visa Ban Targets Georgia's Democracy Underminers
Election Commission Accelerates Poll Preparations Amid Voter Roll Concerns