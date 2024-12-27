We commit to uphold Manmohan Singh's values as we work towards building more prosperous, united India, just as he envisioned: CWC resolution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
