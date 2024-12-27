In Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, we have lost a leader who was epitome of wisdom, nobility, humility: Sonia Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, we have lost a leader who was epitome of wisdom, nobility, humility: Sonia Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dr. Manmohan Singh
- Sonia Gandhi
- leadership
- wisdom
- nobility
- humility
- India
- legacy
- politics
- nation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Indian Student in Leicestershire
IMHC 2024 Kicks Off with High-Level Discussions on Preserving and Advancing India’s Maritime Legacy
India's Creative Youth Shine at INSD's Gala Extravaganza
India and Britain Gear Up for Free Trade Talks
India and Britain Set to Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks