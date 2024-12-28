Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays wreath on mortal remains of ex-PM Manmohan Singh before his last rites at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
