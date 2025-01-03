We never accepted illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area: MEA on China establishing two new counties in Hotan prefecture.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
We never accepted illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area: MEA on China establishing two new counties in Hotan prefecture.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur's Protective Measures: Navigating Security and Foreign Movements
UN Expert Urges Liberia to Prioritize Anti-Trafficking Measures in National Development Agenda
RS deputy chairman rules oppn notice against chairman is deliberate trivialisation, demeaning of high constitutional office of VP: Sources.
Amazon Overhauls Safety Measures in U.S. Facilities Amid Ergonomic Concerns
Kerala High Court Advocates Strict Measures Against Hospital Vandalism