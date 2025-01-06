Madhya Pradesh High Court grants six weeks to state govt to act on Union Carbide waste disposal as per safety guidelines.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
