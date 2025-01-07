Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi on February 5, counting of votes on February 10: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:47 IST
